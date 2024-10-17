West Jefferson school employee arrested on abuse charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)— An employee of West Jefferson School District is accused of sexual abuse with a student.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Dean Erickson, 43, of Terreton, is charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the West Jefferson School Resource Officer received a report of the sexual abuse. They said the alleged crimes did not occur on school district property. The investigation is ongoing.