Colorado man charged with stealing from an aircraft pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Monday, a Colorado man pleaded not guilty to stealing a carabiner clip from the emergency exit door of an aircraft during a flight on Sept. 28, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

“Certainly, the nature of this offense is unique,” said Judge Dane Watkins.

After a flight from Denver had landed at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Sept. 28, flight crew contacted Officer Joshua Deede about the stolen carabiner, which is a necessary part to open the door in case of emergency.

The flight crew and one passenger pointed to the man, later identified as Anthony Alarcon, as the suspect.

In the preliminary hearing, Officer Deede testified that Alarcon initially denied having stolen anything but later pulled the carabiner from his waistline when asked to empty his pockets.

The officer said he then told Alarcon he was charged with the theft.

Deede’s police report continues to allege he delayed the arrest and waited for other officers to arrive and assist him, but that Alarcon “seemed to be aggressive and irritated” as he waited—clenching his fists, narrowing his eyes and stepping to the officer.

Soon, Deede felt threatened enough to take action.

“I sprayed him with [pepper spray] and was able to control him to place him in handcuffs,” Deede stated in the police reports.

But after two more officers arrived, Alarcon allegedly continued to revolt against the arrest, leading the three officers to push him against the outside walls of the airport, striking Alarcon’s nose against the wall.

“I came [to Idaho Falls] solely to work, to provide for my family,” said Alarcon during his arraignment Oct. 21. “My wife and my daughter—I don’t know where they’re going to be staying if I don’t pay the rent. I don’t have no intention on not following through with whatever the court needs me to.”

Alarcon’s attorney, John Thomas, said that this will most likely be a probation case, and requested the court release Alarcon from the Bonneville County Jail until his trial date. The prosecuting attorney, Scott Davis, had no objection.

Judge Watkins reduced Alarcon’s bond in half, from $50,000 to $25,000, and is allowing the defendant to work out his pretrial release with his attorney.

Alarcon’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 25, 2025.

The police reports allege that Alarcon violated Idaho Code 21 section 702— a felony charge of stealing from an aircraft, subject to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.