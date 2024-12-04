Three Idaho Falls drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison 

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (US Attorney News Release) – Today, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the results of three separate drug distribution cases in Eastern Idaho.

“The justice achieved in these cases reflects how the strong partnerships between my office and state and local law enforcement remove dangerous criminals from our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “We will continue to focus on prosecuting drug traffickers in all parts of Idaho, and I am grateful for the talented officers, investigators, and prosecutors making a difference in this fight.”

1. Convicted Felon and Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Federal Prison

In one case, Jesus Rosas, 45, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced on November 25, 2024, to 55 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, on January 8, 2024, Rosas was pulled over for a traffic violation by Idaho Falls Police. Rosas’s passenger had several warrants for his arrest. The passenger fled the vehicle on foot and later shot at an officer with a handgun. The officer returned fire, striking the passenger, who ultimately died from the resulting injuries.

During the traffic stop, officers removed Rosas from the vehicle and located a loaded handgun next to the driver’s seat. While removing Rosas from the vehicle, officers observed Rosas reaching in the direction of the firearm. Officers searched Rosas before placing him in a patrol vehicle. During the search, officers discovered a black bag in Rosas’s jacket pocket which contained a glass pipe, small clear bags, and two bags containing 35.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Rosas’s criminal history includes five prior state felony convictions: delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substances, grand theft, and burglary. Records with the Idaho Department of Correction show that he has suspected gang ties.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Rosas to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Rosas pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2024.

2. Idaho Falls Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

In a separate case, Brandon Luce, 43, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced on November 21, 2024 to 37 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, in early 2022, Luce, on two occasions, sold to another person a combined 83.24 grams of methamphetamine. Luce told the buyer that there was only one pound left in town and they were going to have to go get more.

Luce’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for possession of controlled substances and misdemeanor convictions for driving offenses, possessing burglary tools, and battery.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Luce to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Luce pleaded guilty to the offense in August 2024.

3. Idaho Falls Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Drugs

In a third case, Darren Payne, 51, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced on November 25, 2024 to 24 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, on January 18, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Payne’s home which included a search of his vehicle. During the execution of the search warrant, Payne was located alone in the master bedroom. He attempted to flee from the bedroom to the bathroom and attempted to swallow a bag containing methamphetamine, but ultimately spit it out.

During the search, officers found a plastic bag containing hundreds of light blue M30 pills tucked inside the bottom of a shoe. These were counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Additionally, while searching the pockets of clothing items hanging in the closet, officers located a bag containing a box of suboxone, multiple small bags, and glass pipes. A search of the bedroom revealed the following items: a green bottle containing small purple pills imprinted K57, Oxycodone Hydrochloride; heroin; and cocaine. There were also three individually packaged light blue M30 pills which appeared to be for sale. The items found appeared to be for both personal use and for sale. Payne possessed 76.8 grams fentanyl for distribution.

Payne’s criminal history includes two state felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance. Payne has two pending felony charges in Bonneville County for drug trafficking in methamphetamine and in Fremont County for passing checks with insufficient funds.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Payne to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Payne pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2024.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit applauded the investigations by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police for their work in all three cases and thanked the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for their investigations, which led to charges in the Rosas and Payne cases. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted these cases.

These cases were handled by the U.S. Attorney Office’s specially deputized Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA), funded by the Eastern Idaho Partnership (EIP) and the State of Idaho. The EIP is a coalition of local city and county officials in Eastern Idaho as well as the Idaho Department of Correction.

The EIP SAUSA program allows law enforcement to use the federal criminal justice system – through the EIP SAUSA – to prosecute, convict, and sentence violent, armed criminals and drug traffickers. These criminals often receive stiffer penalties than they might in state courts.

This program was created in January 2016. Since that time, approximately 175 defendants have been indicted by the EIP SAUSA. Of these defendants, 152 have been indicted on drug trafficking charges. The defendants indicted under the program have been sentenced to 10,639 months (approximately 886.5 years) in federal prison, representing an average prison sentence of 73.87 months (6.12 years). Defendants indicted for drug trafficking offenses serve, on average, approximately 60.33 months (5.02 years) in federal prison.