Mark Bent sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Nikolas Bird

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Mark Bent will spend at least 30 years in jail for the murder of Nikolas Bird.

District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced Bent to 30 years determinant to life indeterminant on Monday.

A jury found Bent guilty of First-Degree Murder on Dec. 16, 2024.

Bird was shot on September 3, 2022. During his murder trial, Bent told the jury he was not planning to kill Bird that day. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane.

When Bent testified in court, he said he quit Bird's car club "The Castaways," because of their alleged illegal behavior, like street racing. He said Bird and other members of the club had spread rumors about him being an undercover cop, and that he faced threats from people because of it. Bent testified he left his home in Pocatello because he was bored and wanted to drive. He said he had been drinking Jägermeister before and during the drive.

When he got to Idaho Falls, Bent says he drove around, looking for car meets. Bent said he turned into Bird's neighborhood without intention, parked behind Bird's car and decided to break Bird's side-view mirror.

After some time, Bent said he saw Bird come out toward the car, pull out his phone to take a picture of the mirror. When he saw that, Bent said he was reminded of the alleged rumors and threats made on social media.

Bent said he then drew his gun and right before he shot Bird, he said he blacked out.

"My next memory was seeing Nik on the ground," Bent said.

The forensic pathologist found 14 individual gunshot wounds and one gunshot graze when doing the autopsy.