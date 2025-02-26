WATCH: Man destroys Local News 8’s fence and takes off

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho Falls Police are on the lookout for a man who drove his pickup into a cinderblock fence.

The fence happens to Local News 8's west fence in Idaho Falls. Security cameras captured the moment when he hit the fence.

You can see the man drive off Hemmert Avenue into a parking lot just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. As he swerves in the parking lot, he crashes into the cement blocks, and gets his front end high-centered.

Seconds later, a car is seen driving by in the background but it doesn't stop.

The suspect climbs through the window to examine the damage, and the driver makes several attempts to back out of the situation.

Finally after about 6 minutes, he gets out of the truck and breaks another portion of the cinderblock. He then is able to get the truck free and takes off heading north on Hemmert Avenue.

If you know the man or recognize the vehicle, you're asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.