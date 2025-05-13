Skip to Content
Fort Hall Police searching for sex offender traveling with runaway teen

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Police in Fort Hall are asking for the public's help locating a known sex offender, 36-year-old Eli Mosho.

The Fort Hall Police Department shared a post on their Facebook page indicating that Mosho is currently traveling with a 16-year-old female runaway. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. The 36-year-old also has several tattoos on his left hand, wrist, back, and both legs, according to the post.

Anyone with information about Mosho's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Hall Police Department at (208)238-4000, their local law enforcement agency, or call 911.

