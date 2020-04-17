Skip to Content
Small business struggles as loan program dries up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Some small businesses in Eastern Idaho are being dealt a blow in terms of assistance.

The Small Business Administration's loan programs are out of funding.

Funding was on a first come first serve basis and some say the application they submitted wasn't even turned in before funds were gone.

Coming up tonight we talk to a local coffee shop and how they are dealing with the reality of not getting the assistance they needed.

Heatherann Wager

Heatherann Wagner

Heatherann is a reporter and producer for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

