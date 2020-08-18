TSD 401 board approves plan to reopen schools

Education

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees approved the reopening plan presented by the district's administrative team on Monday.

The 15-page plan contains much more detail than an earlier draft version in response to the board's delay of a decision at last week's regular August meeting.

Eastern Idaho Public Health and CDC guidelines form the backbone for all protocols. The plan includes a revised calendar to give teachers extra planning days to determine building specifically logistics.

Highlights of the plan

School will start on Monday, August 31 with classes in grades 6-12 and open houses at all four elementary schools for grades K-5. Elementary classes begin Sept. 1.

All students and school personnel will be required to wear a mask unless they are outdoors and able to maintain social distancing outside.

Temperature checks will happen daily as students board buses, upon arrival at school or in the first class of the day.

Students who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be isolated until their parents can pick them up.

In order to proivde parents with options that fit their comfort level regarding community transmission, the plan emcompasses three enrollment options.

Brings students back into TSD buildings A flexible short-term online option Teton Online School

You can view the full plan HERE and the revised calendar HERE.