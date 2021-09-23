Backpacks banned from D251 middle schools, high schools

Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools.

This comes after an incident took place at Rigby Middle School Thursday.

The superintendent said in a letter around 9 a.m., a student reported to a staff member there was another student in the bathroom who was struggling emotionally. The staff member immediately went to check on the student, and upon arriving at the bathroom, the staff member saw the student had a firearm and immediately called for the School Resource Office and the school was placed on lockdown. The deputy responded to the restroom and disarmed and apprehended the student without incident.

"We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe. Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students. If you notice changes in your student’s behavior, attire, or personality notify us so we can help your student," Martin said.

