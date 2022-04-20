Ed Foundation offers scholarships to D91 students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The D91 Education Foundation offers the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation scholarship, the Odd Fellows scholarships, the Go Tigers! scholarship and the new Heart of D91 Go On Award to graduating seniors in District 91.

Students can access applications for all these scholarships on the D91 Ed Foundation website.

The new Heart of D91 Go On Award provides at least two $1,000 scholarships to graduating D91 seniors and at least two $1,000 scholarships to former D91 graduates. The scholarship is new this year and funded by proceeds from the D91 Ed Foundation’s Heart of Idaho Century Ride. Here’s a link to the application. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.

The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship provides at least one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior graduating from and of D91’s high schools. The scholarship was established by Idaho Falls philanthropist Bill Maeck. Here’s a link to the 2022 application. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship was established after Idaho Falls’ Odd Fellows’ Bingham Lodge #14 shut down in 2014. It provides a $5,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from one of D91’s high schools and another $5,000 scholarship to a former D91 graduate now in college. Here’s a link to the 2022 application. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22.

The Go Tigers! Scholarship provides up to $2,000 for tuition and fees to a senior graduating from Idaho Falls High school with plans to attend an accredited Idaho university, community college or technical school. Here’s a link to the 2022 application. The deadline for this scholarship is Wednesday, May 4.

Completed scholarship applications must be turned in by the deadline. They can be:

Dropped off between 8 and 4 at the D91 District office, 690 John Adams Pkwy

Mailed to the district office in care of the D91 Education Foundation at 690 John Adams Parkway, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Emailed to the foundation at: edfoundation@sd91.org

Sent to high school counselors or college and career advisors.

If applicants have any questions or difficulties completing the applications, email or call the D91 Ed Foundation at (208) 525-7500 and ask for Mistty Frost.