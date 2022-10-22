Largest U of I freshman class in recorded history contributes to increased enrollment

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — The freshman class entering University of Idaho this fall is the largest in the recorded history of the university — up 17.8% — and contributes to an overall 1.8% total increase in enrollment. First-year students from Idaho are up 9.8%.

Overall student enrollment for Fall 2022 is 11,507 students, up from 2021 enrollment of 11,303 students. The increase is attributable to several categories: first-year students, first year law, and overall undergraduate.

For the third year in a row, University of Idaho is ranked as the Best Value Public University in the West by U.S. News and World Report, and second in the nation behind the University of North Carolina.

“Students and their families understand that we offer nationally competitive programs at an Idaho price,” said U of I President Scott Green. “The experiences our students have at our destination campus are impactful, meaningful and relevant.”

Undergraduate Enrollment

First-year student undergraduate enrollment is 1,951, up 17.8% over enrollment of 1,656 in fall 2021. Total enrollment excluding dual credit — which are high school students enrolled in college courses — is up 3.1% to 9,960 students. Other highlights include:

Undergraduate enrollment is 7,120, up 3.8%.

First-year student undergraduate Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) is up 35.0%.

First-year international undergraduate enrollment is up 65.3%.

Graduate Enrollment

Graduate student enrollment is 1956, up 0.6% this fall from 1,945 students in fall 2021.

Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE)

The WUE program provides a tuition discount to students outside Idaho and includes all 16 Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) states. Total WUE students in fall 2022 increased 20% to 1,698, up from 1,415 in 2021. Overall non-resident undergraduate enrollment (including non-WUE students) is up 15% or 321 students, over fall 2021.

“The non-resident student enrollment increase confirms we are regarded as an excellent value,” said Dean Kahler, vice provost for enrollment management. “Students are coming to U of I from across the region, as well as from around the world, to pursue degrees that prepare them for great careers at a great value. The mix of students makes for an excellent learning environment for all of our students.”

Diversity

Overall undergraduate enrollment is up 6.6% for American Indian or Alaska Native students, down for Hispanic/Latino students, Asian students and African American students but up 4.7% in students who identify with two or more races.

Law

The College of Law, while showing an overall decline, has a first-year class that is a 19.5% increase over 2021. The decrease is caused by graduating more than 100 students brought in when Concordia Law School closed unexpectedly two years ago.