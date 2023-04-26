IEA members recognize 10 outstanding public education advocated with annual awards

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Education Association members recognized 10 public education advocates and fellow IEA members for their extraordinary service to public education or the association.

During a ceremony at IEA’s 130th Delegate Assembly in Boise, IEA President Layne McInelly presented the annual awards before an audience of nearly 370 IEA members gathered for their annual organizational meeting. The awards focus on key areas of IEA’s advocacy for Idaho students, educators and public education, including strong relationships with policymakers, parents and the community.

“Many, many people share in the hard work of protecting and improving public education in Idaho, but efforts of some truly shine bright,” McInelly said. “IEA’s annual awards are for those people — IEA members and others — who go above and beyond in their advocacy for public education.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the recipients:

Idaho Rep. Julie Yamamoto (R-Caldwell) Champion of Education

Michael and Kolane Gilbert of Caldwell Friend of Education

of Caldwell Karen Lauritzen – Post Falls Education Association and Idaho Teacher of the Year Marsha Nakamura Award for Teaching Excellence

– Post Falls Education Association and Idaho Teacher of the Year Amber Ford – Vallivue Education Association Betty Roper Public Relations Award

– Vallivue Education Association Marta Hernandez – Cassia County Education Association Membership Recruiter Award

– Cassia County Education Association Melanie Hammond – Rexburg Education Association Shane Anderson Outstanding Member Award

Rexburg Education Association Joel Williams – Fruitland Education Association Larry Caldwell Member Advocacy Award

– Fruitland Education Association Sterling Blackwell – Fruitland Education Association Sue Hovey Mentoring Award

Fruitland Education Association Richard “Dick” Chilcote – Southwest Idaho Education Association - Retired Monica Beaudoin Retired Member Award

– Southwest Idaho Education Association - Retired

To learn more about the awards and each recipient, click HERE.