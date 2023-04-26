IEA members recognize 10 outstanding public education advocated with annual awards
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Education Association members recognized 10 public education advocates and fellow IEA members for their extraordinary service to public education or the association.
During a ceremony at IEA’s 130th Delegate Assembly in Boise, IEA President Layne McInelly presented the annual awards before an audience of nearly 370 IEA members gathered for their annual organizational meeting. The awards focus on key areas of IEA’s advocacy for Idaho students, educators and public education, including strong relationships with policymakers, parents and the community.
“Many, many people share in the hard work of protecting and improving public education in Idaho, but efforts of some truly shine bright,” McInelly said. “IEA’s annual awards are for those people — IEA members and others — who go above and beyond in their advocacy for public education.”
Here’s a quick rundown of the recipients:
- Idaho Rep. Julie Yamamoto (R-Caldwell)
- Champion of Education
- Michael and Kolane Gilbert of Caldwell
- Friend of Education
- Karen Lauritzen – Post Falls Education Association and Idaho Teacher of the Year
- Marsha Nakamura Award for Teaching Excellence
- Amber Ford – Vallivue Education Association
- Betty Roper Public Relations Award
- Marta Hernandez – Cassia County Education Association
- Membership Recruiter Award
- Melanie Hammond – Rexburg Education Association
- Shane Anderson Outstanding Member Award
- Joel Williams – Fruitland Education Association
- Larry Caldwell Member Advocacy Award
- Sterling Blackwell – Fruitland Education Association
- Sue Hovey Mentoring Award
- Richard “Dick” Chilcote – Southwest Idaho Education Association - Retired
- Monica Beaudoin Retired Member Award
To learn more about the awards and each recipient, click HERE.