District 93 reacts to failed bond

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville Joint School District 93 is now trying to find the best solution to address growth in their schools after its $34.5 million bond failed.

Tuesday's election results revealed 1,839 voters (65.26%) were in favor of the bond, 979 (34.74%) voted against it. The bond needed two-thirds (66.66%) plus one in support to pass.

In a board meeting on Wednesday, Zone 3 Chairman Chad Dance said, "I don't think that I have ever been more disappointed in a bond failure than I was with this one... I just don't understand. I'd like to know what their (voter's) objections were."

Other board members expressing concerns saying there was low voter turn out; Families saying they didn't know about the bond until it was too late, despite informative newsletters, emails and text messages sent in the days leading up to election day. In the board meeting, Director of Planning and Personnel Heath Jackson said, "It was really disappointing to see only 2,800 people voted. I would have thought there would have been 5,000 people voting."

Now the board is working to decide what to do in order to make room for the growing population of students. They are considering putting the bond back on the ballot for voters again in August or November.

District 93 is asking voters for feedback through this survey on how to move forward.

So far, survey results are showing the board may have been right. Many submissions encouraging the district to put the bond on the ballot again in the fall. Other submissions saying there needed to be more widespread information and admissions to people not voting.