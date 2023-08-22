Students in Madison School District #321 return to school

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The first bell of the 2023-2024 school year has rung for students in Madison School District #321. As students return to school, nerves and excitement are filling the air inside the school buildings.

"I'm really looking forward to replacing some of my classes with sports electives. I do like that," Madison Junior High School ninth grader Hagan Olsen said.

"I'm super excited because I'm like, now big at school. I'm a ninth grader, you know, I'm like the big scary kid, I'm not scared of I'm a good child," ninth grader Sophie Storm said.

"I'm excited to meet all the new kids at the school and to be on student council," ninth grader Sophie Siddoway said..

"School's fun. I get to hang out with all my friends and learn some new stuff," senior Tanner Dummar said.

"I'm looking forward to just meeting new people and, you know, really figuring out my future and all that," junior Karlie Shealy said.

"I'm excited for the new school year. I have good classes this year and good friends," junior Trish Ellapolinar said.

"I'm so excited. I have great classes this year, and a lot of good friends, and for each one I'm just really excited," junior Mireya Martinez said.

With all of the excitement about the first day of school, all of the students mentioned how they all had some things they were looking forward to with a new school year. Some mentioned classes they were looking forward to.

"I'm taking a lot of electives, a lot of like, fun classes. I'm doing the food, the nutrition class, and I'm really excited to like cooking and stuff like that. So really fun," Mireya said.

"The end of high school for sure. Definitely. That is a senior project that I'll have to do and the senior paper. But I mean those will be good for the moment," Tanner said.

"I'm going to do animal science, which I'm really excited about that because I have all my friends and that'll be a fun experience," Sophie Siddoway said.

"Orchestra. Just because you know, that's an orchestra," Sophie Storm said.

"I play football and I wrestle and do track," Hagan Olsen said.

Some of the students even shared some advice for other students in the school.

"Just go in and be yourself," Karlie said.

"Don't be nervous. If you have good friends and a good family. Then you're set," Trish said.

"Just be yourself. Popularity is everything. You just have fun. Like, just have a great experience. Be confident," Mireya said.

The students felt ready to take on a new year.