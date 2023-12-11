2 Idaho students selected for United States Senate Youth Program  

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two high schoolers have been selected to represent Idaho at the prestigious 62nd annual United State Senate Program.

This year, junior AnnMarie Wolfley from Snake River High School in Blackfoot and senior Alyson Reed from North Gem High School in Bancroft will join other high-performing high school seniors and juniors from around the country for an intensive, weeklong experience in the nation’s capital.

Students are selected for the program based on their service in high-level elected or appointed leadership positions.

Delegates will have the opportunity to hear major policy addresses by senators and cabinet members and will participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. They will also be also awarded $10,000 scholarships for undergraduate studies at the higher education institution of their choice.

“Seeing Idaho’s youth pursue their passions and learn more about governance, civics and democracy is exciting to see, and I’m so pleased that Alyson and AnnMarie will get the chance to experience this learning on the national level,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I’m sure that they’ll come away from this opportunity with a new understanding of governing in America.”

Idaho has also selected two alternate delegates: Caldwell High School’s Nick Mendez and Emmett High School’s Jeni Hammon were awarded $250 scholarships from the Idaho Department of Education and will be ready to attend if a delegate is unable to make the trip.

Idaho’s other top finalists are:

Mason Gibbons, Owyhee High School in Meridian

Zoe McEwen, Highland High School in Pocatello

Kaybree Ozburn, Century High School in Pocatello

Andrew Rojas, Borah High School in Boise

Jisong Ryu, Timberline High School in Boise

MacKenzie Wells, Owyhee High School in Meridian

The event will be held March 2 to March 9 in Washington D.C.

The program, established in 1962 by U.S. Senate Resolution, offers high-performing high school students interested in pursuing a career in public service the chance to interface with high-level officials from each branch of government during an intensive, week-long educational program.