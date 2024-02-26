Local elementary school finds ways to encourage students to read more

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - South Fork Elementary School in Rexburg is having some unique ways to encourage their students to read.

They are trying to see if students can remember their teachers voices in a competition based off of the Masked Singer. In a story they call the Masked Reader, students will also be able vote on their favorite story.

The school is also encouraging students to read and hit their goals by putting flames on a dragon for each milestone they reach.

On March 2 they will have a movie night at the Paramount 5 in Rexburg.