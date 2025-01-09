Ammon students enjoy new dining experience

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Students at Ammon Elementary School get to eat in a brand-new cafeteria.

Students had been eating in a building that is over 70 years old and was separated from the main school.

The new addition was built with funds left over from the Black Canyon Middle School construction.

The new cafeteria is now attached to the main building, so students don't have to go out in the weather for lunch

Voters approved the funding in 2022.

Construction started last June, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday.

"Our cafeteria has been separated from the school building, which, creates a lot of a lot of challenges, especially for weather,” Principal Yvonne Thurber said. “Kids had to go upstairs to get to the cafeteria, and it was super small and kids were really packed in tightly. And so this gives them the elbow room they need."

Approximately 300 students eat school lunch there each day.

.