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Beyond the Books: A breakdown of what is on the ballot for school issues

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April 7, 2026 9:31 PM
Published 10:08 PM

Now that lawmakers wrapped up their work in Boise last week, election season is right around the corner.

Tonight's "Beyond the Books" is all about ballot measures. Linda Larsen sat down with Devin Bodkin, who says there’s a lot on the line for several school districts.

Watch the video above to find out.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Abi Martin

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