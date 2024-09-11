Lightning sparks wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation

Fort Hall, Idaho (KIFI) – A wildfire broke out on the Fort Hall Reservation south of Blackfoot on Tuesday night, September 10, 2024.

The blaze was ignited by a lightning strike at about 9:30 when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area.

Local fire crews including Fort Hall Fire, BLM, Blackfoot Fire, and BIA responded to the scene with engines, water tenders, dozers and a road grader.

They were hampered with rough terrain and very high winds.

According to Wyatt Peterson from the Tribal Office of Emergency Management, firefighters expect to have the fire contained by later this morning.

The fire burned approximately 100 acres of farm and grassland.

No injuries have been reported, and there are no immediate threats to structures or communities in the vicinity.

Residents in the area are being advised to stay informed about the situation and follow the guidance of local authorities.

The Fort Hall Fire Department, along with other local agencies, are monitoring the fire and crews will be on the scene all night.

Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.