Parking restrictions now in place

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event in Idaho Falls.

Parking restrictions are now in place.

Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions are lifted.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Zone B parking restrictions are in place effectively immediately and will remain in place until completion. We will issue another notice when the restrictions are lifted.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday, Feb. 7)

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday, Feb. 8)

You can view a link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information HERE.

This is the fourth snow event the city has called this season.