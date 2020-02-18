Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An overload of sex-abuse claims may bring down the Boy Scouts of America. The American institution has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The scouting organization faces 275 abuse lawsuits already. There is potential for additional 14-hundred cases.

On their website, the BSA says the filing will help ensure that all victims in their programs receive compensation.

It will allow the boy scouts to keep operating while reorganizing its finances. Local councils that are legally independent, like the Grand Teton Council, have not filed for bankruptcy, and say they are financially stable.

“We have separate legal status in Idaho, as a nonprofit, and our finances, our property our assets are all separate and apart from the national organization,” said Clarke Farrer, scout executive of the Grand Teton Council.

Boy Scouts of America says that scouting will continue and that it’s safer than ever before. The organization plans to carry out their mission for many years to come according to their website.