Firefighters respond to kitchen fire

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Fire Department crews are on scene of a kitchen fire that was reported to dispatch at 1:25 p.m. Monday.

The fire is just northeast of the Ammon/Lincoln roundabout on East 19th North.

IFFD said the reporting person was able to evacuate the small mobile home before firefighters arrived.

The fire department had the fire knocked down by 1:36 p.m.

Intermountain Gas and Rocky Mountain Power are on scene.

The cause and estimated damages are unknown at this time.

The Idaho Falls Fire Prevention/Inspection team will be investigating.