Kitchen fire damages home

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a residence in the 900 block of Poulson Street Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters were able to determine the fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stovetop in the kitchen.

There were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The residence sustained significant damage to the first floor and smoke damage throughout the residence, with an estimated damage of $50,000.