Trailer hitch falls off, hits road, strikes innocent driver in his chest

Idaho Falls

BUTTE COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) An Idaho Falls man was hit in the chest with a trailer hitch from another driver's pickup Monday morning.

Idaho State Police report the accident happened around 9:45 a.m., along US-20 in Butte County, northwest of Atomic City.

"A juvenile was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup westbound on US-20 and passed a 2005 Ford F150 pickup driven by Darrick D. Pratt, 31, of Idaho Falls. The trailer hitch on the Chevy Silverado detached from the vehicle, bounced off the roadway, and broke through Pratt's windshield striking him in the chest.

Pratt and his passenger, Jorge Chapa, 59, of Iona, were transported via ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho State Police is reminding you to ensure your equipment is secure before traveling.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the INL fire department, ambulance and security.