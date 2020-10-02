Idaho Falls leaf collection begins Oct. 19

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls residents will once again receive help with leaf collection.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, residents can pile leaves in the street next to the curb, and crews will come along and sweep them up.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles off the street during their scheduled dates, making leaf collection safer and easier for the equipment operators.

The city asks you do not pile branches or other debris with the leaves.

The leaves will be turned into mulch and made available to residents in the spring.

The schedule will repeat – weather and time permitting – as long as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload and weather.

“We want to wait long enough for most of the leaves to fall, but not long enough for the snow to fall,” public information officer Kerry Hammon said. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work with Mother Nature’s unpredictability.”

In accordance with city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13’ above the road surface at the curb and 15’ above the road surface at the centerline to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.

You can view the collection schedule HERE.

Residents can also call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490 to find out when their neighborhood is scheduled for collection.