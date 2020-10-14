Idaho Falls utilities made payment changes

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - How we keep the lights and heat on in Idaho Falls from now on is changing.

You may have noticed a new way to pay your utility bill online.

The city launched a new bill pay service.

The department says its new user-friendly portal has more features to view and pay bills online.

This change is mostly impacting those who have set up an automatic credit card payment.

This month you will have to re-enroll in autopay with the new invoice cloud payment system.

"Because of certain regulations and requirements called PCI compliance, we weren't able to transfer your credit card information from one system to the other, said Josh Roos Treasure of Idaho Falls. "So we sent out a letter and email and we have employees calling these customers as well just to inform them of this change you just need to go on there and re-register and put your credit card information in the system."

If you're having issues paying your utilities this month, call the city of Idaho falls utilities department at 208-612-8280 for help making payments.