Former nuclear weapons workers celebrated with drive-thru event

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Former Idaho National Lab and Department of Energy workers are invited to attend the drive-thru National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners.

Commemorative goodie bags will be distributed at the drive-thru celebration to honor the memory, legacy and contribution of our nation’s nuclear weapons workers.

Thursday marks the 12th anniversary of the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers (NDOR). Nuclear Care Partners is honoring the hundreds of thousands of men and women who tirelessly served in our nation’s nuclear weapons complex and who made many sacrifices, often in the way of their health, to protect our country by strengthening and maintaining its nuclear defense.

This year’s celebration will be a drive-thru event to maintain the health and safety of participants and staff. Former workers are invited to drive through and pick up their free NDOR goodie bag on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Society - Idaho Falls Village parking lot located at 840 E Elva Street in Idaho Falls, ID 83401.