Fluor Idaho director earns prestigious award

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Environment, Safety, Health & Quality director for Fluor Idaho has been awarded the 2020 E. Gail de Planque Medal by the American Nuclear Society (ANS) for exemplary accomplishments by a woman in the fields of nuclear science and engineering.

“Receiving this recognition is truly an honor. I want to thank the ANS and those who nominated me for this prestigious award,” Kliss McNeel said.

The ANS established the award in honor of the late E. Gail de Planque, former NRC commissioner and first female president of the Society, who achieved many firsts for women in nuclear science.

According to ANS, McNeel was recognized for her inspirational vision and outstanding leadership in creating environment, safety, health and quality assurance programs integral to the safe and environmentally protective cleanup of national and international nuclear-legacy projects.

During her 40-year career, McNeel has worked both nationally and internationally for contractors conducting environmental cleanup and remediation. She managed safety programs at the Savannah River Site, near Aiken SC and Sellafield on the English Coast in Cumbria.

“Kliss has a stellar reputation in the DOE Complex and around the world,” Fluor Idaho President Fred Hughes said. “It’s been an honor and privilege to work with her and she is so deserving of this award. I want to congratulate her for such an impressive career and for her contributions to nuclear safety.”