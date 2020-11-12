Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen reopens Thursday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen will re-open for service starting Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Soup Kitchen will be open Monday through Friday while the search continues for temporary Department of Labor grant paid staff.

The Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County have come together to provide “sandwich service” along with other goodies until staff can be placed.

Lunch will be served “to go” style, as it has been the last several months. Lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until they are able to put volunteer weekend teams back on the calendar.

This was made possible thanks to many organizations who joined together.

The Community Food Basket has provided the majority of the food items needed, and the Soup Kitchen has offered the space needed.

United Way helped purchase the cheese and condiments needed and are also helping serve.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission has volunteered to serve at the Soup Kitchen, Monday through Friday, and Franz Bread in Idaho Falls donated enough bread for our volunteers to be able to prepare meals for the next week.