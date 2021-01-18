Museum of Idaho reopens Saturday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho (MOI) is reopening its doors Saturday with two new exhibits.

They are Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out and the new flagship Idaho exhibit, Way Out West., which will now have roughly double the exhibit space going forward.

The museum opened its expansion in September 2019, including a two-story exhibit hall, an improved Maeck Family Foundation Education Center, and more, adding more than 20,000 square feet of new space.

The renovations were aimed at modernizing the space, improving both aesthetics and visitor experience, and preparing it to house the Way Out West exhibit.

The museum opens to the public on Saturday and has capped attendance in compliance with state COVID restrictions, so visitors are encouraged to sign up on the museum’s website for a two-hour time slot in which to visit.

Registration is open now, and walk-ins will be allowed when there are slots available.