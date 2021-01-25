Collecting food for the Soup-er Bowl

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's that time of year again. It's time for the Soup-er Bowl, and we are not talking about the big game.

Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools are asking for canned food donations again this year.

All donations are given to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

The two schools compete against each other to see who can raise the most donations, but it's all for a good cause.

"It's cool to see the community helping out ya know. Especially during COVID, with the hard times but it's nice to see the community get together and collect cans for the people who need it," said Jackson Baker of IFHS.

If you would like to help with a donation, Idaho Falls High School will be accepting donations outside of Albersons on 17th Street January 29 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and again Saturday, January 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you don't have any can goods to donate, you can make a monetary donation.