Police search for missing man
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing adult male.
52-year-old Patrick Lawrence was reported missing by family members and was last seen on February 2.
Lawrence is described as a Caucasian male, with brown but graying hair. He has a full beard that is also brown and gray/silver in color and wears glasses.
Police said Lawrence is 5’6” and 200 pounds and walks with a limp.
He was last seen wearing a black coat with a bright interior, a camo Cabellas brand hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who has seen Lawrence since February 2 or who is aware of his current whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)-529-1200.
Comments