City asks residents to “Imagine IF”

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The “Imagine IF” meetings are designed so city staff can learn about concerns and preferences specific to the neighborhoods where people live.

The meetings will be an opportunity for staff to learn about existing positive aspects of the city’s neighborhoods as well as what can be done to improve them.

The meetings will also cover important topics such as health, housing and connectivity.

Each meeting will focus on different neighborhoods within the city.

The meetings will be broadcast live via the online meeting platform, Webex, as well as on Facebook Live.

Those interested in attending via Webex can click HERE to join the meeting or email imagineif@idahofallsidaho.gov to receive a calendar invite.

For those wishing to attend in person, they may come to the City Council Chambers in the City Hall Annex building, located at 680 Park Avenue; however, due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, seating in person is limited. Online attendance is encouraged.