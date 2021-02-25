Idaho Falls water tower placement hearing

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls water tower project is continuing to move forward after a hearing Thursday about a conditional use permit.

The city is leaning toward placing the new water tower at South Capitol Park, next to the Art Museum.

The meeting Thursday was about the city issuing a conditional use permit to start work on the project, as well as allowing downtown residents to make public comments.

The most common argument was the park is a bad place to put the tower since so many people use it and it would destroy the park.

However, the Superintendent for the Water District says it wouldn't and the city needs to hurry and replace the tower.

"In light of recent events with what happened down in the Texas area, how critical infrastructure can get impacted. We've got a current elevated tower that's 83, more than 83 years old now, and it's not getting any younger," Dave Richards said.

The city council decided to meet again March 11 to make a decision.

This will allow them more time to read and think about the statements made Thursday from those both in favor and against the location.