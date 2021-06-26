Idaho Falls Power offers tips to stay safe, save energy in heat

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – High temperatures during the summer can place a huge strain on electric infrastructure as people turn on air conditioners to combat the high heat.

The additional demand on the power grid not only strains electrical infrastructure, it also causes higher demand for power and higher costs to purchase electricity in energy markets.

It’s important to stay cool in elevated temperatures, and with forecasts of excessive heat in East Idaho next week, Idaho Falls Power has some simple and effective tips to stay safe, stay cool and save on energy costs: