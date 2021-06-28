I-15/US-20 intersection construction update

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department will be temporarily closing exit 119, I-15 off-ramp onto US-20 and the 118 NB on-ramp.

These temporary ramp closures will be closed starting Tuesday, June 29, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.. Both of the on and off-ramps will back open Wednesday, June 30, at 6 a.m.

Crews will be installing permanent lane striping during this temporary closure. During the ramp closures, all US-20 traffic will need to take exit 118, following detour signage.

Exit 119 will be open to the traveling public for the holiday weekend as this project will be complete in the coming weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to the work zone signage, follow the appropriate detour signs and plan their commute accordingly.