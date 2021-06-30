Road construction projects in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - HK Contractors will be making improvements on three separate roadways in Idaho Falls during the next 60 days.

You are asked to not park on these roadways during construction or risk having your vehicles towed.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 6 on Stonebrook Lane from Sunnyside Road to 100 feet past Cobblestone Lane, construction crews will be removing and replacing ADA ramps, paving streets, and adjusting manholes and water valves.

Beginning Monday, July 12, they will be working on Troy Avenue from Broadway to Darah Street. The work entails removing asphalt, installing new drain inlets, placing base gravel to establish new elevations, paving streets and adjusting manholes and water valves.

Improvements on the alley behind the Museum of Idaho from Elm Street to Ash Street begin on Monday, July 29. The contractor will be paving the alley and adjusting manholes and water valves.

Do not park on these streets during construction, reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.