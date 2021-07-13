Bonneville County issues drought declaration

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Commissioners declared a drought for the county Tuesday.

The declaration will now go to the Idaho Division of Water Resources and the governor for review to determine if the county will get a state declaration of drought.

If it does, temporary changes to some water rights may be put in place.

It will also clear the way for farmers and ranchers to apply for emergency loans from the Department of Agriculture to cover losses caused by the drought.

You can view the declaration HERE.