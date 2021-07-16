Road closures, restrictions in Downtown Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating downtown Idaho Falls during the next two Sundays.

Parking restrictions will be in place and roads will be closed temporarily.

The work is being done on Sundays to minimize the impact to downtown businesses.

On Sunday, July 18, construction crews will be working from D Street south to Broadway and from Yellowstone Avenue west to Memorial Drive. There is no parking on these streets during the one-day construction period. There will also be periodic road closures as crews move their way through downtown.

Crews will return on Sunday, July 25 to chip seal Memorial Drive from Broadway north to the roundabout. Parking restrictions will be in place and the road will be closed during the one-day construction period.