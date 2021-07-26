S Holmes Avenue road Closure set Tuesday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 400 block of S Holmes Ave, between E 3rd Street and E 4th Street, beginning at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

During construction, S Holmes Ave will be closed through the construction zone and traffic will be detoured around the work site.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the 8 a.m. morning commute.

Water service will only be interrupted to one local business during the repair. If required, other impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews near the work zone.