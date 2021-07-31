Ducks arrive for Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The ducks have arrived for the 30th Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race to be held on Saturday August 14.

During the next week, Development Workshop clients and workers will begin to process the 19,000 ducks and prepare them for their race by removing the old stickers and placing the new ID stickers on them.

“Preparing the ducks for the race is the client’s favorite job, they look forward to it all year long," Shirrie Brown, Vice President of Manufacturing and Production at DWI, said. "They are excited the ducks are back this year.”

This year's Grand Prize is a 2014 Jeep Rubicon, and the First Prize is a 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 wheeler. You can view a list of other prizes HERE.

All kinds of family fun will start at 10:00 a.m. including classic car show, activities for the kids, boat races, military display, food vendors and mascots. The ducks will be dropped into the river and begin racing at 4:00 p.m.

You can adopt a duck HERE.

The Duck Race is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit the Greenbelt Riverwalk projects.