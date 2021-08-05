War Bonnet rides into day 1

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday is the first official day of competition for the War Bonnet Round Up. The main opening ceremony is at 7 p.m., yet there has been so much activity already that occurred during the day.

The rodeo had its slack session with various round up competitions with competitors from around the world. It started early Thursday morning and lasted all the way until about 1 p.m. Events included steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, breakaway and barrel races.

Fans were treated to very fierce competition throughout this day session. Many of these cowboys and cowgirls were competing for spots in the world PRCA championships that will be held in Reno, Nevada.

The best time recorded for breakaway was 2.2 seconds, for barrel races was about 17 seconds, and for tie down roping was 8 seconds.

The main event kick starting after the opening ceremony is bareback riding. Tickets to get in are $20.