Weather concerns into day 2 of War Bonnet Round Up

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some organizers are a little concerned about the weather possibly putting a hold and some delays on the War Bonnet Round Up Friday. A few thunderstorms and lots of wind is in the forecast, which could make things very difficult for the rodeo to progress through.

We saw this delay happen firsthand with a thunderstorm moving through at around 6:30 p.m. on the first night. Lots of lightning and heavy rain blanketed the arena for a good period of time. This prompted the rodeo to be delayed for about 10 to 15 minutes. Most people went under the cover of grandstands or under tents to stay dry.

Fast forward to Friday, and the same threat is there. The organizers are looking to have the same response.

Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said, "Safety is their number one priority."

If there is any lightning present, they will definitely be delaying the round up until it is safe to return into the arena.

The rainfall from these storms though is something that is needed for the arena dirt. Water is something that is essential to keep the dirt packed in good shape. The Idaho Falls Public Information Officer, Bud Cramer, stated that the cloud cover throughout the day today will also be good to not allow direct sunlight to quickly heat and dry up the grounds as well.

Friday is also Tough Enough to Wear Pink night supporting breast cancer awareness. The rodeo itself opens back up at 4:30 p.m. The Youth rodeo starts at 6 p.m., and the main event will begin in the main arena around 7 p.m.

Tickets are almost sold out for Friday and are $20 each. Tickets are completely sold out for the last night on Saturday.