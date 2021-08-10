Nominations sought for Distinguished Under 40 award

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards.

To be considered for the award, young professionals must be nominated by co-workers, managers and business associates. The nomination form can be found HERE.

Nominations are being accepted until Sept. 5, 2021.

Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors 10 young professionals who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education.