Mayor Rebecca Casper to announce re-election campaign

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper will officially announce her campaign for re-election for Mayor of Idaho Falls in this November’s general election.

The announcement will be officially made at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Riverview Terrace on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

“It is an honor to serve side-by-side with the men and women of this great city,” Mayor Casper said. “It’s important to me to ensure that Idaho Falls retains its identity as a place with small-town values where we can all still be proud to live and work and play. As we balance that goal with well-managed, thoughtful growth, we will ensure that Idaho Falls remains an amazing place for our businesses and families for years to come.”