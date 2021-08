Air pollution forecast and caution lifted for east Idaho counties

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has lifted an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of improved air quality.

Due to improved air quality, burning restrictions are being lifted. Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to be in the moderate category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

There are no woodstove burning restrictions.

Open burning restrictions have been lifted in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).