Tautphaus Park Funland restoration underway, kickoff event set Saturday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls is in the process of restoring its historic Funland in Tautphaus Park, and you are invited to a free kickoff event Saturday.

You can learn how the city is working to preserve the Funland which has been a part of the community since 1947. There will also be free family activities, free popcorn and cotton candy to the first 1,000 people and a a pie eating contest.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Funland will officially reopen in 2022, marking the 75th Anniversary of the amusement park.