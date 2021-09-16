IFPD, FOP and IDOC partner for Re-Entry Hygiene Kit Drive

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police are partnering with the Idaho Department of Corrections Re-Entry Program on a Hygiene Kit Donation Drive.

This is the second year that IFPD and IDOC have partnered on this donation drive and the first year the Idaho Falls FOP is joining the effort.

Organizers are hoping to collect basic hygiene items the Re-Entry program can then provide to past offenders who are re-entering the community.

The IDOC Re-Entry program is currently in need of the following items for men and women.

Shampoo/Conditioner (2-in-1)

Body Wash (Liquid, not bar soap)

Deodorant

Lotion

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Flossers

Shower Shoes (Flip-flops)

Shaving Razors and Shaving Cream

New Underwear

New Socks

New or Gently Used Clothing

New Bed Linens (Twin/Full sizes)

“The idea is that by helping people get started again on the right foot,” Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said. “Hopefully we can help people who are working toward become successful contributing members of our community and reduce their likelihood of reoffending.”

When people are released from incarceration, they are often starting over. The goal of the Idaho Department of Corrections’ Re-Entry Program is to increase public safety and reduce recidivism(the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend). The Re-Entry program does this by assisting returning citizens with the transition from inmate to community member.

Providing people with basic hygiene items like body wash, deodorant and toothpaste can help them to be presentable when securing employment or housing, and taking other productive steps. The Re-Entry program relies on donations to provide these kits to returning citizens.

“Sometimes people assume that as police officers we just care about the arrest and putting people in jail,” said Bart Whiting, President of the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police. “That’s part of our job, but in reality we really do want to see people succeed and do better when they’re released. Hopefully this effort can contribute to that.”

IFPD, FOP Members and IDOC personnel will be collecting these items at a “Drive Through Drop Off” location this Monday, September 20, from 9 a.m – 1 p.m. This will be at the Grand Teton Mall (2240 E 17th Street) in the parking lot in front of the former Macy’s location.

People can also drop off items they wish to donate at the front desk of the Idaho Falls Police Department, located in the Bonneville County Law Enforcement Building at 605 N Capital Avenue from Monday, September 20 to Friday, September 24.