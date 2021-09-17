NSA designates CEI’s Cybersecurity Program designated as Center of Academic Excellence

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — CEI’s Information Assurance & Cybersecurity program is now designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE).

“This designation sets CEI apart as one of two Idaho community colleges holding the designation typically held by universities and addressing the shortage of cybersecurity professionals,” CEI Cybersecurity & Technology Chair Josh Duersch said.

CAE-designated institutions must complete validation of a Program of Study (PoS) which is a series of courses and experiences that a student can reasonably accomplish while attaining a degree or certificate. The Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) Designation is awarded to regionally accredited academic institutions offering cybersecurity degrees/certificates at the associate, bachelor's, and graduate levels.

“This recognition of our cybersecurity program places us on par with the best community colleges in the country with numerous opportunities to continue for a bachelor's degree to help people get the skills needed for one of the hottest jobs in the country,” said Dr. Chuck Bohleke, CEI Dean of Career Technical Education.

The mission of the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE) program is to create and manage a collaborative cybersecurity educational program with community colleges, colleges, and universities that