Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours October events

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo will begin fall hours in October that will allow you even more time to enjoy the zoo as the temperatures cool down.

From Oct. 1st through Oct. 24, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Oct. 28-30, it will be open for special hours during Boo at the Zoo.

The annual Boo at the Zoo fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29, 30, and for Zoo Lights on Nov. 1 and 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get tickets now to Boo at the Zoo. You’ll save money and time by buying your Boo tickets in advance! Tickets for Zoo Lights can be purchased at admissions during the event.

The zoo also hosting some other fun events in October: